Finisar (FNSR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FNSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Finisar to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Finisar in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Finisar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Finisar stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.84 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,108. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 42.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 44.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

