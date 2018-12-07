First American Financial (FAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial Corporation provides financial services through its Title Insurance and Services segment and its Specialty Insurance segment. The Title Insurance and Services segment provides title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. It also maintains, manages, and provides access to automated title plant records and images; accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and provides investment advisory, trust, lending, and deposit services. The Specialty Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance, including homeowners insurance, as well as provides home warranty policies. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including employees and agents, as well as a network of brokers. First American Financial Corporation is based in Santa Ana, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 61.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

