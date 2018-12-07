First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 76.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,541,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/first-financial-corp-in-cuts-stake-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.