First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.32 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $469.94 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $530.68. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

