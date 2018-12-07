First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

