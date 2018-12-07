First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.45 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,265,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 702.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after acquiring an additional 664,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 778.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 401,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

