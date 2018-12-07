Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Five Below worth $37,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $101.79 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/five-below-inc-five-shares-bought-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.