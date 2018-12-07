Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $3,154.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.02903017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00138035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00183800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.10370173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

