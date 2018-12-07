Flaxscript (FLAX) Market Cap Hits $10,699.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Flaxscript has a market capitalization of $10,699.00 and $3.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flaxscript has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Flaxscript coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.02809313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00131687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00175630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.09774835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org.

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

