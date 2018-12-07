Flex Ltd (FLEX) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 3.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Flex by 2,570.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,925 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $4,738,000. Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in Flex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,032,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 232,258 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

