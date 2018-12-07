Flex Ltd (FLEX) Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,701,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,374,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Onetto bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

