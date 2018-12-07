Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $34.17 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

