Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,967,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,724,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,607,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $128.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/flow-traders-u-s-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.