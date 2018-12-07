FMC (FMC) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $96.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

FMC stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,035,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,069,000 after acquiring an additional 143,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,044,000 after acquiring an additional 154,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 953,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,546,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,018,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

