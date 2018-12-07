Fmr LLC Has $177.72 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942,543 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $177,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 88,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 11.1% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

WDC stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

