Fmr LLC Has $186.32 Million Stake in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,986 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $186,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $373,000. Wilks Brothers LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $914,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,416,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,328,000 after acquiring an additional 596,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $506,524.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $73,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $312,151 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. TD Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

