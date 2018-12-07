Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Stake Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 327,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,061,000 after buying an additional 128,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

