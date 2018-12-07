Forward Industries (FORD) vs. Berry Global Group (BERY) Head to Head Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Berry Global Group 6.30% 34.77% 5.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and Berry Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.52 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Berry Global Group $7.87 billion 0.82 $496.00 million $3.37 14.62

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and Berry Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Forward Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

