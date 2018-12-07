Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $66,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on ONEOK from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.37 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

