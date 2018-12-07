Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.67 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $242.04 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.65 and a 52 week high of $253.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,627 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,510. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.67 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/franklin-resources-inc-has-62-67-million-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.