Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $777,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $199.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

