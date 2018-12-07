Frequency Electronics (FEIM) and Reliability (RLBY) Critical Contrast

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Reliability shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -63.43% -20.58% -15.79% Reliability N/A N/A -312.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Reliability’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $39.41 million 2.31 -$23.77 million N/A N/A Reliability N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Reliability has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frequency Electronics and Reliability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Frequency Electronics beats Reliability on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits. Reliability Incorporated was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

