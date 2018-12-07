Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $49.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $40.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $191.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $192.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $234.79 million, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $238.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $132,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Freshpet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 550.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after buying an additional 153,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $23,920,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -269.67 and a beta of 1.50. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

