Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Receives $42.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $51.75 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,922. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

