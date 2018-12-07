FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) Insider Acquires $11,700.00 in Stock

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) insider Fred Sacramone bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FTNW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,417. FTE Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTE Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FTE Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTE Networks by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTE Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

