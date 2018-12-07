FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $43.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $244,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.