FY2018 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.21. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.61.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after purchasing an additional 371,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

