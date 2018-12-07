FY2018 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Cut by KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – KeyCorp cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,147.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,115.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $181,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,387,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 188.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 802,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,687,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 786,333 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

