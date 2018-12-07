FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust Issued By KeyCorp (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Sunday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

CPT opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $2,605,634.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,008.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $8,947,652. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

