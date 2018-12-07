FY2019 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of GCO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Genesco by 149.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

