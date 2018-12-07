FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co Ltd (NSANY) Lowered by Analyst

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.14.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

