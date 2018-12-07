FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

IIJI stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Internet Initiative Japan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

