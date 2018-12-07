FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 32.17%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,087,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

