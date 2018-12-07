GAM Holding AG Acquires 3,528 Shares of EnerSys (ENS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/gam-holding-ag-acquires-3528-shares-of-enersys-ens.html.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.