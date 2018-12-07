GAM Holding AG Has $1.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $400.23 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

