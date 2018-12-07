GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.08% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

WDR stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

