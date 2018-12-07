GAM Holding AG Sells 3,385 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

