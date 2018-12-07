General Electric (GE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.12

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 60924460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $200,510,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 95.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

