General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,080,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

