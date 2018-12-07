Genus (GNS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of LON:GNS traded down GBX 124 ($1.62) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,262 ($29.56). 73,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

In other Genus news, insider Karim Bitar sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($33.16), for a total transaction of £150,249.60 ($196,327.71).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

