Genworth Financial (GNW) versus SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) Critical Survey

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and SWISS RE LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 9.89% 5.35% 0.77% SWISS RE LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genworth Financial and SWISS RE LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 SWISS RE LTD/S 1 1 3 0 2.40

Genworth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than SWISS RE LTD/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SWISS RE LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SWISS RE LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. SWISS RE LTD/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWISS RE LTD/S has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and SWISS RE LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.30 billion 0.26 $817.00 million $1.39 3.06 SWISS RE LTD/S $42.49 billion 0.75 $398.00 million $0.26 85.54

Genworth Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SWISS RE LTD/S. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWISS RE LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats SWISS RE LTD/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segment's institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

