German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $41.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $42.80 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $33.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $150.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.20 million to $151.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.00 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,323.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,420.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,499 shares of company stock worth $360,727 over the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.