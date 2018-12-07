Gevo (GEVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised Gevo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.61.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.
