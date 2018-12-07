Gevo (GEVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised Gevo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Gevo (GEVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.42” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/gevo-gevo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-2-42.html.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.