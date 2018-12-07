Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $487.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

