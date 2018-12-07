Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 390 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore to a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 388.57 ($5.08).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.61) on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

