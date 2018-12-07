Global X US Preferred ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (PFFD)

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

