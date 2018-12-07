GoNetwork Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,656.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $475,656.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007930 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022417 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00276310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00017294 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,996,635 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html.

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

