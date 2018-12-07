Graincorp (GRCLF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $6.73 on Monday. Graincorp has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Graincorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

