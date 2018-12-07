Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gray Television by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 14,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after buying an additional 1,773,153 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

