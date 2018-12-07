Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 48.10%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Great Ajax has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

